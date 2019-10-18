MU to host annual Tri-State Organizing Conference

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University social work class SWK 330 is hosting its 22nd annual Tri-State Organizing Conference from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

Longtime social work professor Philip Carter will host the conference in Prichard Hall room 324. The event will consist of government representatives meeting and speaking to students at a closed Marshall University event.

Various governmental figures, such as Chad Lovejoy, Dakota Nelson, Jennifer Wheeler, Jeanette Rowsey, Sean Hornbuckle, Chuck Zerkle, Amy Grady and Scott Brewer, will be in attendance.

