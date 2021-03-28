HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and the School of Art and Design are looking for five new contemporary art pieces that represent the welcoming nature of the university, according to a news release.
To find artworks, the university is hosting the Diversity, Equity and Belonging Artist Competition this year for Marshall students and alumni. The theme is “Inclusion, Diversity and Belonging,” and winning art pieces will be displayed around campus, some of them permanently.
The art competition aims to provide an opportunity for current students and alumni to create works celebrating or exploring cultural identity, sociocultural topics, social justice issues or other themes that promote unity and inclusion. The competition adheres to the Marshall University vision to inspire learning and creativity that ignites the mind, nurtures the spirit, and fulfills the promise of a better future.
Works will be placed in five locations around campus which could include the upper floor of the Memorial Student Center, Drinko Library, Smith Hall and East Hall, which serves as a hub for international students.
“One of our primary missions at Marshall University is to not only educate our students, but to provide an environment where they feel like they’re welcome and have that sense of belonging that is so important for empowering them to reach their fullest potential,” Gilbert said. “A perfect way to celebrate all the beautiful diversity on campus, as well as the amazing artistic talents of our students and alumni, is to enhance our campus with artwork embracing our differences.”
Art has the ability to “communicate the ethos of our community, as well as the ability to initiate dialogue,” said Frederick Bartolovic, interim director of the School of Art and Design at Marshall. “Another ability of art is its expression of ideas that are at times difficult to verbalize. Sometimes a painting, an illustration or even a sculpture can capture a collective conscience that words don’t always do justice to.”
“Equity and inclusion are at times challenging topics to discuss,” Bartolovic continued. “The Artist Competition initiates the development of projects about these themes, naturally creating that vital dialogue, while simultaneously communicating a goal of welcoming non-majority students. My hope is that the final projects will go even further than that, not just encouraging a welcoming community, but instilling a sense of belonging for everyone in our community.”
The deadline for proposals is Friday, April 23, and the artists will be selected by Friday, May 14. Final artworks must be ready for installation by Oct. 1. Gilbert will unveil the pieces in a ceremony that coincides with Homecoming activities.
The artists whose proposals are chosen will receive $250 for materials and a $250 cash prize once their works are complete. For more information eligibility, guidelines, criteria and more, visit www.marshall.edu/artistcompetition. To register for a tour of the locations in which the artworks could be displayed, e-mail Frederick Bartolovic at bartolovicf@marshall.edu. The tour is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, April 9.