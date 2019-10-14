HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will host the Central City New Music Series and present a solo performance by acclaimed double bassist Pascal Niggenkemper at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Marshall’s Jomie Jazz Center.
Niggenkemper has been described by the New York City Jazz Record as “one of the most adventurous bassists on the scene” and by the Chicago Reader as a “genius for sound exploration.” He is a Franco-German bassist and composer whose music blurs the lines between improvised, experimental and pure sound.
Also performing will be hz, featuring Marshall faculty members Steve Hall on percussion and Mark Zanter on electric guitar, joined by live coder and improviser Mike Waldeck.
He has appeared on EchoFluxx 14,18 in Prague, Czech Republic, and performed on arts showcases at American universities, the Society for Electro-Acoustic Music National Conference, the First International Festival of Contemporary Music in Goiania, Brazil, and MIUP in Melbourne, au among others.
The group’s first record, Total Harmonic Distortion, is available on the innova imprint at https://www.innova.mu/albums/bhz/total-harmonic-distortion.
Initiated by Louisa, Kentucky, native Ross Compton in the spring of 2019, the Central City New Music Series seeks to expand the breadth of musical offerings of the Tri-State area, presenting artists who are challenging musical conventions and exploring new sounds and modes of expression. CCNMS is a sister-series to Lexington, Kentucky’s 17-year-old Outside the Spotlight jazz and improvised music series.
For more information, contact Compton by phone at 502-383-3915 or e-mail centralcitynewmusicseries@gmail.com.