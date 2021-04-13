HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) and Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place are partnering to celebrate National Collegiate Recovery Day on the Huntington campus Thursday, April 15, according to a news release.
Representatives from the CRC and the Movable Project will provide information and activities promoting recovery in the campus and community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, in front of the Memorial Student Center.
Events like Collegiate Recovery Day are important for creating a positive environment for students, said Rebecca Tomblin, a Marshall student and a peer recovery support specialist.
Collegiate Recovery Day also marks the two-year anniversary for the Movable Project, found at https://www.movableproject.org. It’s a platform for people in Appalachia and beyond to share, highlight and document stories of recovery. Hilton Córdoba, assistant professor of geography and co-editor of Movable, notes that much has changed during that time.
“It has been a rewarding experience to witness the growth of Movable from the idea stage, to the development of a prototype; securing funding; creating, testing and launching the official platform; to hiring and training new team members, to devising an outreach program to collect stories and then the development of editorial policy to finally be able to share stories with the public,” Córdoba said.
Stefan Schöberlein, assistant professor of English and co-editor of Movable, agrees.
“It’s been especially heartening to see local and regional recovery organizations embracing Movable, and I look forward to seeing these partnerships expand in the years to come,” Schöberlein said.
The Collegiate Recovery Day activities will allow individuals in recovery and recovery allies to share what recovery means to them. Visitors to the Movable table will also have the option of uploading their stories to the website (with anonymous contributions possible).
For more information about the Collegiate Recovery Community, visit https://www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community/ and for more information about the Movable Project, visit https://movableproject.org.