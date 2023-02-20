The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host a discussion by a leading authority on the topic of unclaimed art looted from Jews by the Nazis and their allies on Tuesday, Feb. 21, on its Huntington campus.

Wesley Fisher, director of research for the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and World Jewish Restitution Organization, will discuss his project The Found Museum: Collections Throughout the World of Unclaimed “Heirless” Art Looted from Jews by the Nazis and Their Allies.

