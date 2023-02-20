HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host a discussion by a leading authority on the topic of unclaimed art looted from Jews by the Nazis and their allies on Tuesday, Feb. 21, on its Huntington campus.
Wesley Fisher, director of research for the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and World Jewish Restitution Organization, will discuss his project The Found Museum: Collections Throughout the World of Unclaimed “Heirless” Art Looted from Jews by the Nazis and Their Allies.
Guests will learn about the perpetrators and events that made the greatest art and cultural property theft in history possible.
C. Damien Arthur, chair and associate professor for the department of political science, says it’s a delight to welcome Fisher to campus to share his expertise.
“As a leading authority on this topic, his talk offers a rare opportunity for our students and community to gain a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural significance of this subject,” said Arthur. “We are confident that this will be an enriching and educational experience for all who attend. One that, especially, will undoubtedly enhance our students’ academic journey.”
This event is sponsored, in part, by the Dutch Miller Auto Group. It begins at 6 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall and is free and open to the public.
