HUNTINGTON — Though non-white minorities make up roughly 3% of West Virginia’s population, they disproportionately suffer from disease diagnoses and mortalities compared to the other 97%, according to Marshall University’s Department of Public Health.
Bridging that gap in the many forms it manifests is the driving force behind Marshall’s inaugural Minority Health Fair, hosted from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.
“Even though we have a very small population of minorities in West Virginia, the epidemic data in correlation to disease diagnoses are significantly high in the minority populations,” said Anthony Woart, dean of Marshall’s Department of Public Health.
The event will gather in one room informational resources from the university and community at large on a range of issues that particularly impact minorities, such as misdiagnoses and a lack of health literacy, that can affect a person of any race depending on their social status, income and population, said LaDawna Walker-Dean, Marshall University minority health coordinator.
Student vendors will be on site from noon to 2 p.m., followed by community vendors from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Guest speaker Warren Holloway and a panel discussion will follow from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., hitting issues that particularly affect minorities in the Tri-State such as HIV/AIDS and diabetes.
“The panel will be an open forum of discussion to help get to know one another while also eradicating stigma that goes on in our community and other minority communities,” Walker-Dean said.
Vendors include the Marshall University Counseling Department, MU LGBTQ+, MU Autism Training Center, MU Dept. of Public Health, MU Health Sciences, MU Social Work Department, MU SPEAC-COHP Behavioral Healthcare, KISRA, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Chertow Diabetes Center, Positive People’s Association, Huntington’s Kitchen, First Choice Services and WV ABLE. Walgreens will also provide free flu shots at the event.
The event is free and open to students and the community. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day, and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Walker-Dean at walker70@marshall.edu.