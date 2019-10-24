HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host internationally known speaker Dr. Steve L. Robbins for a presentation on diversity and inclusion at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

The workshop, “Your Brain is Good at Inclusion … Except When It’s Not,” is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Robbins, whose background is in communication science, social psychology and cognitive neuroscience, has lectured to clients throughout the world including Disney, Walmart, NASA, Toyota and Microsoft.

He earned his undergraduate degree in communications from Calvin College and his master’s and doctoral degrees in communication science from Michigan State University.

