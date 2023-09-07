The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

University Cuts West Virginia

FILE - West Virginia University senior Mailyn Sadler leads a protest in the university's free speech zone outside the Mountainlair student union against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall.

 Leah Willingham - staff, AP

HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University and West Virginia University communities, including the new West Virginia United Student Union, will come together at 3 p.m. Friday on Marshall’s campus in Huntington to rally against proposed program cuts at WVU.

Matthew Lebo, a student at Marshall who is organizing the demonstration at the Memorial Fountain, says "we will be rallying in solidarity with the students and faculty of WVU against the proposed program cuts that would be disastrous for the entire state."

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you