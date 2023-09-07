FILE - West Virginia University senior Mailyn Sadler leads a protest in the university's free speech zone outside the Mountainlair student union against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall.
HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University and West Virginia University communities, including the new West Virginia United Student Union, will come together at 3 p.m. Friday on Marshall’s campus in Huntington to rally against proposed program cuts at WVU.
Matthew Lebo, a student at Marshall who is organizing the demonstration at the Memorial Fountain, says "we will be rallying in solidarity with the students and faculty of WVU against the proposed program cuts that would be disastrous for the entire state."
The event is scheduled to include information and a petition.
