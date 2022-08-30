HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University will host a safety conference next month with a focus on the elements of leadership.
The 2022 Marshall Safety Conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.
The event theme is “The Elements of Leadership” and will be a chance to hear from speakers in the occupational safety and health industry.
Former Marshall Football Coach Bobby Pruett will serve as the luncheon speaker. Other speakers include Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University; representatives of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office; Dr. David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; James McIntosh, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering; Krista Geller of GellerAC4P Inc., speaking on “Managing people vs. Leading People”; Don Elswick, chair of ACGIH (a charitable scientific organization that advances occupational and environmental health) and Alabama Safe State, providing an update on the organizations; and Chet Brandon of GrafTech International, speaking on “Corporate Safety Leadership.”
A panel discussion on “Developing Leaders through Mentors” will feature McIntosh and industry experts Jon McKinney, Dayton Carpenter and Dr. Terry Stobbe.
McIntosh said it is the first in-person conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The conference is a great example of business and academia working together. The conference is completely planned by our advisory board and led by Alicia Cunningham of Encova, who is a graduate of the Marshall Occupational Safety and Health program,” he said. “This will be our fifth conference, and it keeps growing. There is really no other conference like it in West Virginia. This year, we will be highlighting safety leadership in the workplace, which is a most important topic for companies operating in West Virginia and surrounding areas.”
Vendors will be on hand, and Mine Rescue Command will be available during breaks. Those interested can register and learn more at marshallsafetyconference.com.
A pre-conference reception is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 14, at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex, 1676 3rd Ave., Huntington.
This event is sponsored by the Marshall University Research Corporation and Safety Technology Advisory Board in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
