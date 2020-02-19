Marshall to host second annual TEDx event March 14
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host the second annual TEDxMarshallU event organized by students, faculty and staff at 5:30 p.m. March 14 in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington City Hall.
TEDxMarshallU will feature an array of speakers, including Hershel “Woody” Williams, World War II Medal of Honor recipient; Trey Kay, host of the Us & Them program for PRX and WVPB; Sabrina Thomas, Marshall University research librarian; Ellie White, Marshall University student and co-director of Open Source Radio Telescopes; Jennifer Wells, executive director of West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition; and Edna Meisel, a faculty member in the university’s College of Education and Professional Development.
The theme for this year’s TEDxMarshallU will be “Bridges.” Tickets are $30 for one or $50 for two. Speaker bios and more information about the event can be found at www.tedxmarshallu.com.