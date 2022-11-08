The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University's Visual Arts Center sits on 3rd Avenue across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design hosts two exhibitions this month at the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave., in downtown Huntington.

Exhibits on view in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery include “Composite,” which will be displayed through Thursday, Nov. 10, and “Witness Actuality,” Monday-Thursday, Nov. 14-17.

