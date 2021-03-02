HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Psychology Clinic will host a Transgender Therapy Group, led by graduate students in Marshall’s Psy.D. program. This group will meet virtually and be available to members from 5-6 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 4.
The sessions will continue for eight weeks, with topics including gender identity, coming out, effective communication, issues regarding discrimination and others, according to a news release.
“Identifying as transgender can sometimes be difficult, especially in rural Appalachia. We hope this group can help individuals share their experiences with others who are going through similar struggles, while also learning how to cope with challenges related to gender identity,” Chelsea Wallen, a graduate student in the Psy.D. program at Marshall and co-leader for the group, said in the release.
“In this group, we intend to provide a safe space for transgender individuals who are seeking support,” said Holly Schneider, a fellow graduate student and co-leader.
“We aim to provide validation and instruction on adaptive coping skills that can be used throughout their lives.”
Dr. Keith Beard, a clinical psychologist, will be supervising the group and has extensive work and research with those who have gender and sexuality concerns.
“We are delighted to be able to offer this affirming and supportive group to members of our community who are often neglected, denied, or feel uncomfortable getting the mental health support that they may need as they work through the transition process,” Beard said in the release.
Those who are interested in the group should contact the leaders by email for more information and to determine if the group is right for them. Wallen can be reached at wallen13@live.marshall.edu, and Schneider at schneider46@marshall.edu.