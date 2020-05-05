Marshall to host virtual career expo for students

HUNTINGTON — In response to COVID-19, Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will conduct a virtual Career Expo from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, on the university’s JobTrax website.

Marshall organizers said the event is for all majors seeking full-time, part-time and internship positions, and companies seeking employees in those categories.

More than 40 employers are expected to have recruiters at this virtual event, representing areas of business, health care, education, corrections and many others, organizers said.

Registration is free for all students and alumni. To register, visit marshall-csm.symplicity.com/events/VirtualExpo2020.

Interested employers can visit marshall-csm.symplicity.com/events/VirtualExpo2020 to register.

Questions about the event can be sent to career@marshall.edu.

