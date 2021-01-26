HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has several events planned in February to recognize Black History Month 2021, most of which will be virtual and observe all of the university’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum and the Office of Intercultural Affairs have several activities scheduled.
“The lyceum has collaborated with hundreds of people on the Marshall campus, Huntington and the state of West Virginia. Speakers commemorating Black history will bring to life important periods in local and American history and how these events have impacted so many lives,” said Burnis R. Morris, director of the Woodson Lyceum.
Morris added that the Woodson Lyceum will offer several events throughout the year.
“Dr. Woodson wanted us to include the study of African Americans and their history throughout the year,” Morris said. “Woodson didn’t just want to celebrate one month or one year. We have many issues, such as the vaccine and pandemic, that require our attention far longer than one month.”
The event schedule is as follows. For more information, visit Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum:
- 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 — Unveiling a new portrait of Carter G. Woodson. The artist, Sassa Wilkes, is a Marshall graduate. Jack Houvouras, editor of Huntington Quarterly, will unveil his cover with Woodson. Mayor Steve Williams will read the 2021 Black history proclamation.
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 — Presentation by Angela Dodson, a member of Marshall’s Journalism Hall of Fame and the first Black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times. She will read from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” and discuss her life in Huntington. Several copies of Dodson’s book will be given away during a drawing. Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, will read her favorite Maya Angelou poem. The School of Pharmacy is co-sponsoring this event, courtesy of Gayle and Daniel Brazeau.
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 — “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic,” with Jill Upson, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Disparities and executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs; as well as Dean Joseph Shapiro of Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and two additional physicians, Dr. Lauri Andress of West Virginia University and Dr. Leonard White of Marshall. Andress will discuss her research about infant mortality, and White will urge African Americans to get the vaccine. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will give remarks about how White saved his life.
Marshall will also host the following events. Find more information at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth:
- Noon Fridays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 — BHM Power Hour, Celebrating Black Culture Through Music, will be presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and WMUL.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Drive in Movie or Movie Night, presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office and the Campus Activity Board.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 — A Brief History on the Headwrap, with the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office.
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 — Bow Ties & Heels (Dressing & Preparing for Success), presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and Marshall University Black Alumni Association.