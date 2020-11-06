HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is increasing surveillance testing on campus and reducing the size of the student section at football games as cases increase not just on campus, but also in the community.
In an email to campus Friday, the Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported that over the past two weeks, there has been a marked increase in incidences of COVID-19 among students at the Huntington campus. Although this jump in cases was not entirely unexpected given the infection rates in the surrounding community, the email reads, university officials have been closely watching the situation.
According to the university’s COVID dashboard, active cases are at an all-time high, with a spike beginning Nov. 2. At the height, there were 53 active cases, but the number dipped to 50 Friday.
Marshall’s contact tracing protocols show that this recent increase in cases is not random or uncontrolled, the email said, and there is no indication the virus is prevalent in the campus community at large or that it is being spread via instructional contacts (i.e., classrooms and laboratories, residence halls, offices, library, etc.). Only a couple of the latest cases have been identified through Marshall’s surveillance testing program.
The vast majority of these cases have been found among three groups — athletic teams, fraternities and sororities, and students who have attended gatherings/football games without observing the precautions of mask wearing and social distancing. These cases (approximately 90% of the new cases this week) were identified through targeted testing of potential primary contacts who had already been asked to quarantine until test results were returned.
In response to the increase in cases, the university is taking the following actions:
- Increasing surveillance by testing 140 additional students each week, beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, and continuing through the remainder of the semester. This will raise the minimum number of tests per week from 720 to 860.
- Working with sororities and fraternities to further emphasize the importance of following all university and public health guidelines, and to underscore Marshall’s zero-tolerance policy for non-compliance. All students are subject to the rules of the student judicial system and Board of Governors Policy No. SA-1, Student Rights and Responsibilities.
- Enhancing student-athlete protocols and enforcement measures. Athletic Department leadership is keenly attuned to the need to correct the isolated instances of non-compliance.
- Reducing the occupancy of the student section at football games, increasing the spacing between students, disabling the 901 numbers of quarantined/isolated students to ensure they do not gain admittance, and increasing enforcement efforts.
In a letter to students published in The Parthenon, Maurice Cooley, dean of students, reminded students of the Code of Conduct and the consequences of not following the university’s safety protocols, including suspension.
“It has come to my attention that during recent weeks there have been several disturbing incidents involving students choosing not to follow our COVID-19 safety guidelines, avoiding or requesting to opt out of required random COVID testing, non-compliance with contact tracing requirements, not practicing social distancing and/or refusing to wear a mask at required times and places. There is zero tolerance for disregarding these guidelines,” he wrote.
There are currently 132 students in quarantine/isolation, with 44 residing on campus. Since Oct. 23, there have been 64 cases among students and staff reported, and 205 positive tests overall.
Across the state, state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday he believes higher education institutions are doing well at curbing spread of the virus. As with K-12 schools, Marsh said the school setting is very safe if the proper guidelines and precautions are followed.
“Many of the cases we have seen at (West Virginia University) and other universities around the state really came from community-based socialization events where people weren’t wearing masks, were in large groups and not maintaining distance. That’s where we see spread. So, we are doing well, but we have to be very careful.”
Marsh said the 20-29 age group is once again seeing more cases.
“Cases are evenly distributed across all age groups now, so that is something we will keep a very close eye on,” he added.
Gov. Jim Justice said the state is ready to provide assistance or more supplies to universities if need be, but right now things are “pretty good.”