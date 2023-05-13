The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2016 0131 Woodson
A statue of Carter G. Woodson is seen in 2016, along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. Woodson, a Huntington native, is considered to be the father of Black History.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch/

HUNTINGTON — The Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University is accepting applications for its fifth Summer Institute on Black History through May 31.

Funded by the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Woodson Lyceum, the institute is June 19-23 and is beneficial for teachers of all grade levels who focus on history, social sciences, English, art and music. This year’s institute will take to the road, with on-site visits to nearby sites in Huntington and others within a three-hour drive.

