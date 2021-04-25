The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering will host the Virtual Adventure Zone Teacher Academy Summer Camp June 14-18 for high school STEM teachers, according to a news release.

The free, online camp will be offered with support from a GenCyber summer camp grant from the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency. Participants will receive a $1,250 stipend for attendance and meal support, and will receive free materials to use in the camp.

They can learn to integrate cyber subjects into high school courses and engage in hands-on exploration of cyber security, including ethics, networks, phishing, social engineering and robotics systems.

Participants also will earn a graduate-level professional development course credit from Marshall University.

Applications can be found at www.marshall.edu/gencyber/teacher, and anyone with questions can email gencyber@marshall.edu.

The application deadline is Friday, May 7.

