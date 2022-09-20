The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a cello-piano duo recital, celebrating the music of Cilea and Myaskovsky, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Smith Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public.

The recital will feature two Marshall music faculty members, Şölen Dikener on cello and Johan Botes on piano.

