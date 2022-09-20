HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a cello-piano duo recital, celebrating the music of Cilea and Myaskovsky, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Smith Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public.
The recital will feature two Marshall music faculty members, Şölen Dikener on cello and Johan Botes on piano.
“Italian composer Cilèa earned praise for his several operas including ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ and his cello sonata presents extraordinary melodic writing similar to the lyrical vocal lines found in his operas,” Dikener said.
“The Russian composer Myaskovsky’s music displays dark, dramatic and passionate tones with lyrical writing.”
The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. All are welcome.
