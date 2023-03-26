The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will provide several opportunities this week for community members to learn about and give feedback on its 10-year Facility/Land Use Master Plan.

Through public sessions Monday and Tuesday, including some geared specifically toward students, people will have opportunities to learn about the process and decision principals behind Marshall’s Master Plan, give their own suggestions and view images of spaces, said Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations at Marshall.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you