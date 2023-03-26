HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will provide several opportunities this week for community members to learn about and give feedback on its 10-year Facility/Land Use Master Plan.
Through public sessions Monday and Tuesday, including some geared specifically toward students, people will have opportunities to learn about the process and decision principals behind Marshall’s Master Plan, give their own suggestions and view images of spaces, said Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations at Marshall.
According to Marshall’s website, the purpose of the Master Plan “is to support the achievement of the university’s strategic vision and objectives. The Master Plan will provide a basis for coordinating physical development decisions and identify priority projects for near term and long term implementation. The intent of the plan is to help differentiate the university and create a distinctive destination through outstanding academic programs, a vibrant campus life and a compelling physical presence.”
Jacobs-Jones said the master plan will cover Marshall’s main Huntington campus and health sciences campuses in Huntington; the South Charleston campus; the Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Mason County; and two aviation locations: the Huntington Tri-State Airport in Ceredo and the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.
“We need to be able to represent and serve the needs of all of our students,” Jacobs-Jones said. “Different students need different things, right? They need different services, different support. They need different spaces and places to learn and to collaborate and interact. And if we’re really gonna meet those needs, we need to hear from the students what they want, what they think … many voices, many perspectives, and we’ll get a much richer document as a result of it and something that is actionable.”
The master plan is being prepared for its presentation to Marshall’s Board of Governors during the board’s June meeting, Jacobs-Jones said. Upon board approval, implementation of the plan will fall to Marshall University Operations.
The master plan sessions for Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28, and their corresponding times and locations will be as follows: Health Sciences Campus Poster and Feedback Sessions on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the second floor library of the Marshall University Medical Center and at 4 p.m. in the first floor lobby of Marshall’s Stephen J. Kopp Hall; Main Campus Poster and Feedback Session on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center; Student Session — Main Campus on Monday at 5 p.m. in room 402 of Marshall’s Drinko Library; Student Session — Health Sciences Campus on Monday at 5 p.m. in the fourth floor lounge of Marshall’s The Landing dorm; Campus Community Open Session on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in room 402 of Marshall’s Drinko Library and on Microsoft Teams.
