HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will receive $1 million from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to continue supporting aviation workforce development at its flight school, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, announced on Monday.

The funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Capito, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

