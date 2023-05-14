The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NadiaSpitzer_SuzanneStrait.jpg

Spitzer (left) and Strait (right)

 Contributed Photo

HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University faculty members are among the co-principal investigators on a neuroscience research project for which $20 million in National Science Foundation (NSF) grant funds were announced as part of NSF’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).

Nadja Spitzer, associate professor of biological sciences, and Suzanne Strait, associate director of science and research at the Higher Education Policy Commission and a tenured faculty member in Marshall’s College of Science, are among the leaders in the West Virginia Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics (WV-NFNT), a statewide collaboration of neuroscientists and bioinformaticists working to position West Virginia as a center for impactful neuroscience research.

