HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 Marshall University students are expected to graduate this December, with about half planning to participate in commencement Saturday.
Marshall’s winter commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mountain Health Arena in Downtown Huntington, celebrating a total of 1,106 students who are expected to graduate.
Marshall University Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson says the ceremony is always a joyful time for students.
“We’re excited once again for the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our great students and welcome them to the family of Marshall alumni,” she said. “We’re thrilled to hear from one of our great faculty members in Josh Brunty.”
The ceremony will be led by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, with faculty member Josh Brunty presenting the commencement address.
Brunty, a West Virginia native, is a renowned expert in the area of digital forensics who serves as an associate professor of digital forensics in the Marshall University College of Science. Brunty is a former digital forensics laboratory manager and examiner with over a decade of experience in the field of digital forensics and high-tech crime investigation.
Prior to joining Marshall University in 2012, Brunty spent several years as a digital forensics examiner and laboratory technical leader assisting in many high-profile cases for agencies around West Virginia, as well as serving on several federal and state-level cyber crime task forces and panels.
Logistically for people attending, three parking garages are within walking distances of the arena, and limited street parking is available. The garage located on 3rd Avenue across from the arena is free, and two other garages at nearby Pullman Square require a small fee.
Mountain Health Arena has security procedures in place, including metal detectors and a clear bag policy. Attendees should allow for additional time to be processed through security and find seats.
Prohibited items at the arena range from illegal drugs, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, wallet chains, selfie sticks, tripods and more.
The institution will have professional photographers at the stage area during the ceremony to take pictures of each graduate. Picture proofs and information on purchasing will be sent to graduates’ Marshall e-mail addresses via Legacy Photographics Inc. a few days following the ceremony.
