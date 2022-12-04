The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on April 30 at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 Marshall University students are expected to graduate this December, with about half planning to participate in commencement Saturday.

Marshall’s winter commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mountain Health Arena in Downtown Huntington, celebrating a total of 1,106 students who are expected to graduate.

