HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed a Marshall University graduate and former football player to fill a vacant position on the university’s Board of Governors.

James C. “Jim” Smith will serve a four-year term ending June 30, 2026. He replaces H. Toney Stroud, who resigned from the board last month to become the university’s chief legal officer.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

