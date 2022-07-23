HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed a Marshall University graduate and former football player to fill a vacant position on the university’s Board of Governors.
James C. “Jim” Smith will serve a four-year term ending June 30, 2026. He replaces H. Toney Stroud, who resigned from the board last month to become the university’s chief legal officer.
The former president and CEO of information and media giant Thomson Reuters is a member of Marshall’s College of Business Hall of Fame and was awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters. Smith is a 1981 graduate of Marshall and attended the school on a football scholarship.
“Marshall University changed my life, just as it has countless others,” he said. “I couldn’t be more honored to have this opportunity to help us keep doing that for future generations.”
Smith served as the managing editor of the Charleston Daily Mail when it was acquired by Thomson Newspapers in 1987 and rose through the ranks, managing several professional publishing businesses around the world.
He ended his career as president and CEO, serving from 2012 to 2020. Reuters journalists won numerous awards for their work while he was CEO, including seven Pulitzer Prizes.
He remains as chair for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a London-based charity focused on media freedom, the rule of law and access to justice. Smith also serves on the board of directors at Pfizer in New York, where he chairs the compensation committee, and the board of trustees at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.
Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said Smith’s background in business and media will be invaluable to the team.
“I anticipate his strategic insights will be key to helping our university navigate the changing higher education landscape and setting a course for continued success and growth,” he said.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith said he looks forward to benefiting from Jim Smith’s wisdom and counsel after seeing how he led Thomson Reuters.
“Jim’s commitment to education, his track record of success in leading organizations through transformational change and his passionate support of Marshall University bring a valued set of skills and experiences to our boardroom,” he said.
Smith currently splits his time between Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and Toronto. He is the father of three adult sons with his wife, Pam Kushmerick.
He will be sworn in at the Aug. 9 Board of Governors meeting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
