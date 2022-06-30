An open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University is held June 4 at the AMT Hangar located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Lisa Samson and her son Justin Samson look over an engine during an open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the AMT Hangar located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Instructor Brad Green talks with families during an open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the AMT Hangar located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program received its formal FAA certification Wednesday.
This makes the program the newest FAA Part 147 aviation maintenance technician school in the country and the first of its kind in the region, Marshall officials said.
Marshall Division of Aviation head Carl Mummert said in a news release the program will provide well-paying jobs for its graduates. The U.S. average annual salary for an aviation technician is $65,000.
With FAA approval, the program is open for enrollment through Mountwest and will accept 30 students in fall 2022, 30 in spring 2023, and additional students each fall thereafter.
The 18-month, year-round program at the Huntington Tri-State Airport will offer specialized, hands-on instruction. Graduates will receive an associate degree and be eligible to take the Airframe and Powerplant certification exams from the Federal Aviation Administration, which are good for life and can be used in any state without restriction.
It is partnered with Delta Airlines Technical Operations, Embraer Aircraft and other companies in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industry to develop student opportunities and workforce pipelines throughout the region.
The Aviation Maintenance Technology program complements other Marshall programs in aviation, including a commercial pilot program through Marshall's Bill Noe Flight School as well as upcoming programs in aviation management and aerospace engineering.
