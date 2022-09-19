The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220823_hd_firstday
Students return to Marshall University for the first day of classes on Aug. 22 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will convene Tuesday for a special meeting to approve a new performance-based funding formula created by state law this year.

During their regular session earlier this year, members of the West Virginia Legislature approved the new rule to implement a formula for state appropriations for all state colleges and universities, which impact 30% of the institutions’ budgets.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

