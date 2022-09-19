HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will convene Tuesday for a special meeting to approve a new performance-based funding formula created by state law this year.
During their regular session earlier this year, members of the West Virginia Legislature approved the new rule to implement a formula for state appropriations for all state colleges and universities, which impact 30% of the institutions’ budgets.
The funding formula awards points to schools for degrees awarded, expenditures and awards won, among other criteria. Schools can also get points for graduating students who are high-risk or in areas that could impact the state’s economy.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission followed the passage with its own official approval in June.
The approvals follow three years of collaboration among the commission, colleges and university and the Legislature, which resulted in a data-informed and objective reasoning for annual state appropriations to institutions, the HEPC said.
Marshall’s Board of Governors is expected to follow with its own approval during a virtual meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The single-item agenda for the meeting states staff at Marshall University has reviewed the details of the outcomes-based funding formulas and believe it matches the university’s strengths over the next five years.
In his first year as Marshall President, Brad D. Smith has said his goal is to steer the university to teach more in-demand knowledge through on-demand access and in a distinctive way.
The 30% weighted funding breaks down in 10 categories on which an intuition will be judged, with each category having a different value based on the university’s academic history.
For Marshall, the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded accounts for 40% of formula weight, while associate degrees awarded account for 20%. Another 10% looks at expenditures on research and development, while 8% considers the number of students who have accumulated 90 credit hours toward their degree. Another 8% looks at awards given per 100 full-time-equivalent faculty.
Smaller percentages consider students who have accumulated at least 60 and 30 credit hours, the number of master’s degrees and doctoral degrees or certificates awarded and the amount of students who are “learning and working.”
The points are determined on a three-year rolling average. The higher the score, the more money a school could receive, and vice versa, but funding cannot decrease more than 5% each year.
The funding formula also adjusts the remaining 70% of appropriations by an inflation factor for that year.
Fiscal year 2024 will act as a benchmark year, with the funding formula being implemented the following fiscal year. Boards of institutions are required to approve their selected weights by Sept. 30. West Virginia University approved its selected weights Sept. 9.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
