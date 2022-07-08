HUNTINGTON — A building on Marshall University’s campus was evacuated Friday.
Smith Hall was evacuated due to smoke in the building from an electrical panel, officials said. The smoke was reported as thunderstorms moved through the city.
The Huntington Fire Department responded and provided support to Physical Plant staff who were fixing the issue.
A Cabell County 911 alert reported that a caller thought lightning struck the electrical panel at Smith Hall, but university officials couldn’t confirm that as of Friday evening.
Employees were also reportedly moving cars from the garage underneath the building because of the smoke and flooding in the area.
University officials also reported flooding in the Education Building, Morrow Library, Drinko Library and the Cam Henderson Center, although they said the basketball court was secure.
Smith Hall is located along 3rd Avenue at the northwest corner of the Huntington campus. The building is home to College of Liberal Arts and College of Arts and Media departments, including the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications and the School of Music.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.