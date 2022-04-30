The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine held its 42nd graduation and investiture Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

The school awarded 66 Doctor of Medicine degrees, two Doctor of Philosophy degrees in biomedical research and two combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Every member of the graduating M.D. class matched with a residency training program.

Gary W. Procop, M.D., a 1992 alumnus and chief executive officer of the American Board of Pathology, delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2022.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.