Deena Dahshan is hooded by her parents during the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s 42nd annual graduation and investiture ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Chief Executive Officer of the American Board of Pathology Gary Procop delivers the keynote address during the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s 42nd annual graduation and investiture ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Catherine Cavender is hooded during the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s 42nd annual graduation and investiture ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s 42nd annual graduation and investiture ceremony is held on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine held its 42nd graduation and investiture Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
The school awarded 66 Doctor of Medicine degrees, two Doctor of Philosophy degrees in biomedical research and two combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Every member of the graduating M.D. class matched with a residency training program.
Gary W. Procop, M.D., a 1992 alumnus and chief executive officer of the American Board of Pathology, delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2022.
