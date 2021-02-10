The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The campus of Marshall University in Huntington is shown.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — In-person classes at Marshall University have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 11, due to inclement weather.

Students should contact their instructors for updates to course schedules and assignments, according to a news release from the university. Virtual and online classes will be held as scheduled Thursday unless students are contacted by their professor with alternate instructions, and dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

University offices will operate on a delay Thursday, opening at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier, the release said.

Hours at some Marshall Health clinics also have been adjusted, and the university said patients should check before they go.

Thursday’s vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed until next Tuesday, Feb. 16. All those with appointments for Thursday, Feb. 11, will be contacted by email regarding rescheduling.

Marshall’s campuses and centers closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday in preparation of the predicted snow and ice heading toward the area.

The university’s policy regarding inclement weather is available online.

