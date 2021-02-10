The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The campus of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, is shown.

HUNTINGTON — Due to predicted weather conditions, all Marshall University campuses and centers will close at 4 p.m. today.

All in-person classes scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later are canceled. Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments. Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled this evening unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

University offices also will close at 4 p.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

Wednesday’s virtual panel discussion "Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic" will continue as planned at 4 p.m. 

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational, and Marshall Health clinics also remain open and operating on a regular schedule.

Thursday’s vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed until next Tuesday, Feb. 16. All those with appointments for tomorrow will be contacted by email regarding rescheduling.

A decision about tomorrow’s university operations will be announced no later than 6 a.m. Thursday.

The university’s policy regarding inclement weather is available online.

