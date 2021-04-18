HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has been designated as a “Voter Friendly Campus” by the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project (CVP) and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA).
Marshall is one of 321 schools nationwide and one of two schools in West Virginia to have achieved this designation as part of an initiative led by these national nonpartisan organizations. The designation is valid through December 2022.
“Thanks to a dedicated team comprised of folks from Student Affairs, the College of Education and Professional Development, University Libraries and Online Learning, the John Deaver Drinko Academy, University Communications and the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, we were able to showcase the amazing work that folks at Marshall have been doing for years,” said Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian at Marshall. “We are dedicated to the belief that voting matters and are so proud of our students, faculty and staff for their commitment to the democratic process.”
Campuses were evaluated on the ability to complete a three-step process including writing a campus plan to engage student voters in 2020, facilitating voter education and engagement efforts on campus, and writing a final analysis on those efforts.
“This year brought incredible challenges to the many professionals on campuses who are dedicated to encouraging and increasing student civic engagement,” said NASPA President Kevin Kruger. “We are thrilled that in spite of these challenges, a record number of campuses are being honored this year with the Voter Friendly Campus designation. The completion of the Voter Friendly Campus designation process speaks to the unwavering commitment of campus administrators who ensure students are educated about, have access to and ultimately are empowered to have their voices heard in the democratic process.”
For more information about Marshall’s efforts visit www.marshall.edu/herdvotes. To learn more about the Voter Friendly Campus initiative, visit www.voterfriendlycampus.org.