Marshall University buildings are marked with signs reminding students and faculty that all campus buildings require masks while inside in this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo. The university is evaluating its mandatory mask policy on campus after changes to the latest COVID-19 infection risk map.
Marshall University buildings are marked with signs reminding students and faculty that all campus buildings require masks while inside in this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo. The university is evaluating its mandatory mask policy on campus after changes to the latest COVID-19 infection risk map.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is evaluating its mandatory mask policy on campus after changes to the latest COVID-19 infection risk map.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered Cabell County’s COVID-19 infection risk level from high to medium to reflect a lower infection rate throughout the county.
The COVID-19 community level map is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps are needed to curb COVID-19 outbreaks using the latest data. Communities can be ranked at low, medium or high risk for the severe illness.
Marshall University spokesperson Leah Payne said Friday evening the university is in discussions regarding the mask guidelines before executing any changes. Payne said they are reviewing data before making the decision.
The announcement came after the university earlier in the day said it would lift the mandate Monday.
Next week is spring break for the university, and Payne said the university will still be testing residence hall students when they return from spring break.
West Virginia University, also in a medium risk county, dropped its mask policy earlier this week. Masks are still required on the PRT and buses through the end of next week.
According to its COVID-19 dashboard, the Marshall community is currently 82.97% vaccinated, with 20 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, staff and faculty since Feb. 25, averaging less than one case per day. Five students were in isolation Friday.
Cabell County joins Mason, Wayne, Putnam, Kanawha and several other surrounding counties in the medium category. Seven West Virginia counties are green, and about 25 remain at high risk.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.