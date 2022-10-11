HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has received the green light to expand its dentistry department.
Marshall announced last week the Commission on Dental Accreditation gave approval for the school to implement an optional second year of training into its general practice dental residency. The commission also approved the school to increase its enrollment from three one-year general dentistry residents to five total residents, two of whom will be second-year residents.
Established in 2016 in collaboration with Cabell Huntington Hospital, the dental residency program at the School of Medicine is a fully accredited program. It now offers one of the largest, most extensive general practice residency training program for dental graduates in West Virginia.
In their first year in the program, residents receive intensive training in comprehensive dental management of patients with complex medical problems and special needs patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
The second year, which will be optional, will further enhance clinical skills while providing advanced training in complex clinical procedures. The residents will engage in complex clinical procedures in collaboration with various medical specialties and learn basic research techniques that will aid them in taking an evidence-based approach in their practice of dentistry.
Marshall Health oral surgeon Raj K. Khanna, professor and chair of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery and residency program director, said the school now has one of the few fully accredited second-year general practice residencies in the country.
