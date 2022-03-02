HUNTINGTON — As Ukraine works to combat a war engaged by Russia last month halfway around the world, the Marshall University community came together to learn the history behind the battle and what it means for the future.
On Wednesday, Marshall held the discussion “Urgent Panel: War in Ukraine,” which was moderated by Robert Bookwalter, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, and sponsored by Marshall Libraries. It was initiated by Marshall biology professor Victor Fet, a native of Ukraine who grew up in Russia and still has friends and relatives in both countries.
During the discussion, panelists answered questions to explain why the invasion is happening, how the people of Ukraine are responding, what the West can do to stop the war and whether the war threatens Europe.
It comes after Russian troopers launched an attack on Ukraine last week after building up tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the goal was to protect people and that he aimed for the “demilitarization and deNazification” of Ukraine, but there is no sign of any of that occurring in the budding democracy, which is led by a president who is Jewish.
While Russia expected Ukraine would fall within days of the invasion, the democratic country and its citizens have fought back and made headway against the powerhouse.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the United Nations said more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine, creating a refugee crisis across Europe. The U.N. General Assembly voted this week to demand Russia stop its offensive and withdraw all troopers. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstaining, showing the world heavily sides with Ukraine.
Fet said it is amazing how the world came together in the past week with the tides turning against Russian favor. Each of the panelists encouraged Americans to do the same.
“Please do not panic. Ukrainians do not panic. They fight. They need our help,” Fet said.
Fet said the invasion of Ukraine is more important than Pearl Harbor and will give historians more digital footage and photos than any past war. He said Ukraine is fighting back against Russia like no one has before, not even Poland.
Stefan Schoeberlein, an assistant professor of English and native of Germany, provided perspectives on the European Union reaction. Schoeberlein read a piece of writing from a Ukrainian friend, who gave daily personal accounts on social media from the war.
Kateryna Rudnytzky Schray, a faculty administrator and professor of English whose family is from Ukraine and who has taught at the university level in that country, said more than a million Ukrainian Americans live in the United States and it is common to hear the language when she visits her parents in Philadelphia.
She said it wasn’t about Russia attacking Ukraine — it was about Russia attacking its nearest and openly growing democratic neighbor.
“My generation grew up hearing stories of Ukraine, both good and bad — good about our proud history, and bad about how our parents had to flee for their lives, the same scene you’re seeing today,” she said. “My generation is the product of our grandparents and parents’ resilience and determination to persevere in the face of insurmountable challenges, the same challenges we are seeing today.”
Anara Tabyshalieva, an associate professor of history with expertise on war and peacebuilding in the Russian, Eurasian and Asian regions, said the war is a new type of war. She said many Ukrainians live in Russia and vice versa. She said the Russian army includes many ethnic minorities who have no interest in fighting against Ukraine.
Tabyshalieva said Ukraine got too independent and threatened Putin’s regime. It’s not the first time Russia has attacked a country and killed innocent people, she said.
The panelists warned participants of mixing words for such a serious invasion. Schray said it was not an insurgency, but that it is a sovereign nation defending itself against an outside aggressor.
“Ukraine was too independent,” she said. “Ukraine continued its democratic reforms, and it was actually seen as a threat for Putin’s regime. So that’s why you can see Russia and Belarus fight not just against Ukraine, but against democratic (countries).”
Fet said not to call it a crisis or conflict.
“It’s way beyond those terms, so full-blown war, which threatens to become a world war,” he said.
Schray encouraged listeners to pray to combat evil. She also encouraged them to donate by researching online or something as simple as displaying a Ukrainian flag or colors.
“Bringing good into the world is the only way to combat evil,” she said. “As Martin Luther King Jr. pointed out often actually, good will always defeat evil. It’s just a matter of time.”
Schoeberlein said listeners should make sure their facts are coming from a reliable media source in a world of social media where anything can be posted.
Following the panel, Marshall University’s Student Government Association and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs held a vigil for Ukraine. Brief remarks were made by members of the Marshall community, and mental health experts were available for those struggling with the war.