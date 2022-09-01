The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kids let off a volley of confetti cannons while celebrating an announcement regarding the future location of the Huntington Children’s Museum on May 15 at 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Teams from Marshall University will play in the sand for a good cause.

The Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs have partnered to create SandFest. Student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to win the Gold Shovel Award. Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the children’s museum.

Sandfest

A flyer gives details about the upcoming SandFest sand sculpting competition at Marshall University.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

