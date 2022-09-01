HUNTINGTON — Teams from Marshall University will play in the sand for a good cause.
The Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs have partnered to create SandFest. Student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to win the Gold Shovel Award. Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the children’s museum.
SandFest is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be at the Memorial Fountain, which is behind the Memorial Student Center on 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Tosha Pelfrey, the board president of the Huntington Children’s Museum, said the idea for SandFest came from looking at other children’s museums across the country. A museum in Phoenix has hosted a sand castle competition for a few years. After a recent trip to the beach with her kids, Pelfrey had the idea of modifying the event to a tabletop competition after hearing from instructors of a sand castle-making class.
“I love the idea of getting different groups of people involved in our community for an event,” she said. “Oftentimes, people want to help with something, but they don’t have the time to join a board or be on a committee, or they might be able to meet once and then help with an event or participate in the event.”
Registration for student organizations opened Tuesday morning, said Hannah Black and Katie Stanley of Student Affairs, via email. Leaders of the organizations were sent an email with instructions to contact the Office of Student Affairs about signing up for SandFest.
“We’re very excited to be partnering with the community, and we’re looking forward to hosting a philanthropic event that’s fun for all ages,” Black said.
Families can also join in on the fun during SandFest with a sand pit, sand castle-making stations, STEAM activities and more for children. The event is free.
Several community businesses and organizations have sponsored SandFest. Pelfrey said sponsors are still being accepted for the event, as well as volunteers. Forms to do either, or to register a food truck for the event, can be found at hcmkids.org/SandFest.
To fundraise for the project, the Huntington Children’s Museum started the Founding 150 Campaign, in which 150 local businesses, organizations and individuals can give $1,000 to the museum and be forever acknowledged in the museum. Pelfrey said about 25 spots were left as of Tuesday.
