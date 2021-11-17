HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Health Institute will host a legislative advocate training session on the Huntington campus Thursday.
The training, which is free and open to the public and students, will focus on how members of the public can advocate for themselves and their causes at the Legislature and, more directly, those issues that affect their health, such as the Equality Act.
The Marshall University Minority Health Institute partnered with Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to fair treatment and civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender West Virginians. Their missions are to ensure that LGBTQ+ people can be open, honest and safe at home, at work and in the community. The group says they’re open to everyone who believes in fundamental fairness.
The third partner in the training, WV Free, is focused on reproductive health, rights and justice. The vision of the organization is centered around the respect for people’s lives with the belief that access to reproductive health care and education is a fundamental human right.
The session starts at noon in Corbly Hall, room 105.
The hope is to provide the basis for community members and students to know how and to whom to deliver their message.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
