Yunhe Want perfroms a Chinese love song during Marshall University’s 58th annual International Festival on Nov. 6, 2021, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. This year’s event takes place Saturday.
HUNTINGTON — Visit Marshall University this weekend to take a journey around the world.
The Marshall University International Festival will return to campus this weekend. Saturday, Nov. 5, marks the 59th year the university has held the event, which is the state’s oldest and longest running international festival.
From 4-8 p.m. in the Don Morris Room at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center, the festival will feature international foods, world music, dances and displays representing countries and cultures from around the world. Entry to the educational event is free.
Jyotsna Patel, the program manager of Enrollment Services and International Student Services, is one of the organizers for the festival. She said via email that students who participate in the event will have a table display or performance. Judges will go to each table to select a winning booth.
“Attendees can take a trip around the world by enjoying music, foods, traditional clothing and dances from multiple countries without leaving West Virginia,” Patel said. “We have students from roughly 42 countries attending Marshall, with 10-12 countries represented and signed up to participate in the festival.”
Countries represented during the festival include African countries, India, China, Japan, Spanish-speaking countries, Pakistan and Turkey. Local food vendors that are participating in the festival include Kustom Kreams Rolled Ice Cream, Marshall Dining by Sodexo, New China Garden Buffet, the Peach Cobbler Factory and the Gumbo Stop Cafe.
To engage in a variety of cultural experiences, guests can watch performances of ballet, clogging and fencing. Kids’ activities include face painting, sketching and henna. The university’s physics department will also lead interactive activities.
Performances from different countries and local groups will be showcased. Voodoo Katz is the festival's main music band. Local businesses donated prizes.
Patel added that the festival is thankful for the organizations that worked to make the event possible.
“There are many aspects to planning this event, ranging from Chipotle fundraising, sponsorships, requesting donations from local businesses to organizing the logistics of the whole event,” Patel said.
Vaccines for COVID-19 and flu will be administered by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department during the festival.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
