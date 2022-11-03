The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211107 international 01.jpg
Yunhe Want perfroms a Chinese love song during Marshall University’s 58th annual International Festival on Nov. 6, 2021, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. This year’s event takes place Saturday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Visit Marshall University this weekend to take a journey around the world.

The Marshall University International Festival will return to campus this weekend. Saturday, Nov. 5, marks the 59th year the university has held the event, which is the state’s oldest and longest running international festival.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

