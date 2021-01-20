The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University introduced Charles C. Huff on Tuesday as its 31st head football coach.

In addressing a virtual audience via a livestream, the 37-year-old Maryland native thanked Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, the university’s Board of Governors, the search committee and “everybody who bleeds green.”

“Everyone should take the attitude we are working to build a champion,” Huff said. “We aren’t working on championships or a certain game; we are working to be a champion. My mission statement is to create an environment and atmosphere to build the best person, then student and then player. We want every student-athlete to have better success in life because they were part of this program.”

Gilbert welcomed Huff to Huntington, saying he was proud to have Huff and his family as part of the Marshall family.

“We all know that Herd football is about greatness and success,” Gilbert said. “It is about tragedy and success, and the 75 and the young Thundering Herd. We welcome Coach Huff to begin this next chapter in our rich history — the Huff era.”

