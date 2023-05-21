The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Younger Americans are being diagnosed with diabetes — especially type 3 — at a rapidly increasing rate, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University was a key contributor in the five-year project called “Bridging the Gap: Reducing Disparities in Diabetes Care Initiative,” which ended on March 31. Its pilot programs in community outreach and food distribution serve as a model for innovative diabetes management.

Bridging the Gap was a national project led by University of Chicago Medicine and funded by Merck Foundation. Dr. Deb Koester, an assistant professor and director of the Division of Community Health in the Department of Family and Community Health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall Health and Marshall University, coordinated the partnership at Marshall and in the Huntington community.

