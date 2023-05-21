Bridging the Gap was a national project led by University of Chicago Medicine and funded by Merck Foundation. Dr. Deb Koester, an assistant professor and director of the Division of Community Health in the Department of Family and Community Health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall Health and Marshall University, coordinated the partnership at Marshall and in the Huntington community.
“It’s implementing the Marshall community health worker model. And it is unique to the School of Medicine in the Department of Family Medicine at Marshall. So there is no other university in the country that’s doing something like this; community health workers are probably in every state, but our model is unique because it’s a medical model,” Koester said. “So sometimes community health workers help with farmers markets, right? Sometimes they help with things at a more population-based community level. Ours is unique because we actually embed them into the clinic in the clinic team.”
It was effective in building holistic care systems to address individual medical and social care needs, like food insecurity, housing, transportation to doctor’s appointments and social isolation. The results of the project show that addressing these needs can improve diabetes care and management.
“The folks that we are working with in rural Appalachia have many needs around social determinants of health, especially again that food, that transportation, sometimes social isolation. If you look up ‘social determinants,’ health and just looking at those types of things, they impact how well people can manage their chronic disease,” she said. “When we give them a community health worker that comes to work with them every week to help close gaps, remove barriers, increase their ability to follow their doctor’s plan of care, then their health outcomes improve.”
Through the program, clinics identified high-risk patients with diabetes. Then a community health worker, in partnership with the provider and the chronic care management team, would visit the patient in their home to address challenges with managing diabetes.
“We saw great progress in terms of their hemoglobin A1C dropping or decreasing when that community health worker was used,” she said.
