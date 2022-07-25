In addition to industry recognized credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills, students enrolled in the machinist technology/computer numerical control program offered by the Robert C. Byrd Institute in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College can earn a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University was selected as a hub to help revitalize United States manufacturing within the machine tool industry.
The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation announced Tuesday partnerships with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in College Station, Texas, and Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute, which will aim to revitalize the manufacturing industry through the machine tool industry.
The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation is a community of industry, universities, national laboratories and federal, state and local government agencies that are working together to find workforce solutions to create a cleaner and more sustainable, secure and competitive U.S. economy.
The new partnerships are part of its America’s Cutting Edge program, an initiative launched in 2020 by the Department of Defense and Department of Energy to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technology innovation and workforce development.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute has assisted manufacturers across the state and region for more than 30 years and is excited to participate in the program.
“We engage manufacturers daily, so we’re keenly aware of their workforce needs and have a history of developing innovative solutions to meet those needs,” he said. “This partnership with IACMI will greatly expand our efforts to prepare individuals in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for in-demand manufacturing jobs right here at home.”
The American Cutting Edge hubs in the two areas will benefit residents and the manufacturing ecosystems of Texas, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Adele Ratcliff, Industrial Base Analysis & Sustainment Program program director, said many people like to talk about innovators and entrepreneurship, but the real expertise is in the making process.
“Most everything that’s made at scale uses a machine tool. If you know how to make it, then you know how to innovate on it faster,” she said. “We want to restore the innovation within the U.S. machine tool sector.”
The program started at the University of Tennessee and expanded to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in April, with Marshall and Texas joining this week.
American Cutting Edge uses free online and in-person, hands-on training to connect students and incumbent industrial workers with experts in all aspects of machining, including software development, metrology, design, operation and entrepreneurship
The program has already made online courses in Computer Numerical Control machining accessible to more than 2,500 students from all 50 states and in-person bootcamp-style training to more than 100 students, all at no cost to participants.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
