In addition to industry recognized credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills, students enrolled in the machinist technology/computer numerical control program offered by the Robert C. Byrd Institute in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College can earn a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University was selected as a hub to help revitalize United States manufacturing within the machine tool industry.

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation announced Tuesday partnerships with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in College Station, Texas, and Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute, which will aim to revitalize the manufacturing industry through the machine tool industry.

