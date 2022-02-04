HUNTINGTON — On the birthday of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks, Marshall University kicked off its celebration of Black History Month.
The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall hosted the virtual event to announce the month’s schedule of events and another year of its teachers institute, and to honor students as part of its poster competition.
Named after Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the lyceum has been helping educators integrate Black history into school curricula since 2016. It also provides opportunities to address other education issues, including race and a free press, in ways inspired by Woodson’s teachings. Woodson was a Huntington educator and West Virginia coal miner who is recognized as the Father of Black History.
Keynote speaker Teresa Eagle, Ed.D., dean of Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development and a former public school teacher, while speaking to students who entered the poster competition, said that we are living in interesting, trying, challenging and scary times.
“But you know what? We still have hope,” she said. “There is hope as long as there are people like those of you that I see today. There is hope for peace. There’s hope for freedom. There’s hope for equity and fairness and justice.”
To kick off Black History Month, the lyceum on Friday unveiled the 2022 official Black History poster and honored K-12 student winners of the Black History Poster Competition, as well as their teachers.
The theme for this year’s poster contest was “Black Health and Wellness.”
Jacob Wood, an advertising and public relations student at Marshall University from Kenova, was named as the winner of the official Black History Month poster, which comes with a $200 prize.
Wood’s poster highlights Dr. Patricia Bath, who discovered and invented a device and technique for cataract surgery known as laserphaco. As the first African American to complete a residency in ophthalmology and first African American female doctor to receive a medical patent, Bath paved the way for future Black doctors.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith said he was excited to see the art, creativity and magic the program brings. The theme, he said, reminds of the past and shows us the future.
“We are more alike than different and the more that we celebrate that and then appreciate our differences, the stronger we will be,” he said, adding, “What I hope you have the opportunity to do through your art is to demonstrate the beauty that we all have in all of us, and to show the world the magic that you have inside of you.”
In the elementary school level, a first place tie was awarded to Nevaeh Hayes, a fourth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School, and Ashton Schultz, a fifth-grade student at Southside Elementary School.
For the middle school competition, a merit award went to Jillian Castle, a seventh-grade student. The first place award was given to Harper Armentrout, an eighth-grade student. Both recipients were from Barboursville Middle School.
At the high school level, a merit award was awarded to 10th grade student Stevie Culbreth. The first place award was given to Lyric Smith, a ninth-grade student. Both students attend Huntington High School.
First-place winners were given $100 prizes, with merit winners being awarded $50 for those competitions.
At the Marshall University level for students, merit awards were granted to Peyton Dolin, a ceramics major from Huntington, and Nicole Carey, a graphic design major from Charleston. For the university level competition, merit recipients were given $100 prizes.
The 2022 competition had 59 entries, more than double of any other year, said Sandra Reed, a professor of art and former director of the school of art and design.
During Friday’s event it was also announced the lyceum has been awarded its fifth major grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council to again support its summer teachers institute for Black history.
The teachers institute is designed to help kindergarten through 12th grade teachers broaden their understanding of Black history and culture to help them better integrate its study within the classroom. While details were not released Friday, the 2022 program will run from June 20-24 this year.
The next event hosted by the lyceum will be a lecture Feb. 18 titled “Understanding Tulsa,” in which John W. Franklin will discuss the papers of his grandfather, Buck Franklin, a lawyer who represented survivors of the “Black Wall Street” massacre in the 1920s.
A full list of Black History Month events connected to Marshall can be viewed at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.