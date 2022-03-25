HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has lifted its masking mandate after changes to the latest COVID-19 infection risk map, the university announced Friday.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered Cabell County’s COVID-19 infection risk level from medium to low to reflect a lower infection rate throughout the county. In the week previous, the CDC had reduced the risk level from high to medium.
The COVID-19 community level map is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps are needed to curb COVID-19 outbreaks using the latest data. Communities can be ranked at low, medium or high risk for the virus.
Earlier this month, Marshall University spokesperson Leah Payne said when the status dropped to medium, the university would discuss over spring break how to move forward before executing any changes.
Masking is now optional, but the mandate can be reinstated at any point, should the case numbers increase.
In the meantime, plastic shields for classroom teaching spaces will remain in place through the spring semester. People with symptoms are still asked to seek testing and follow guidance provided by contact tracers. Anyone with exposure should wear a mask.
West Virginia University dropped its mask policy earlier this month.
According to its COVID-19 dashboard, the Marshall community is currently 83% vaccinated. Since March 11, three staff members, one student and one faculty member have reported testing positive, marking a 0.71% positive percentage on campus. One student was in isolation as of Friday. The university is averaging fewer than 0.14 cases per day.
Marshall’s decision is in line with the CDC’s loosening last month of federal mask-wearing guidelines across America, and most people are no longer advised to wear masks in indoor public settings, according to reports from The Associated Press.
The CDC announced changes to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend masks, shifting from only looking at COVID-19 case counts to also considering hospitalizations and hospital capacity.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
