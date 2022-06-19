HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is working toward building better connections with local businesses under a pilot project approved by the West Virginia Legislature.
The university also has plans to hire a vice president to oversee workforce and economic development in the Appalachian community.
House Bill 4418, passed this year, created a small business supplier certification assistance pilot program, which gives small businesses and enterprises a path to better engage in government contracting and bidding processes.
Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations and chief of staff for Marshall, said Thursday during a Board of Governors meeting the pilot program with Marshall and other partners will run through the end of 2023. A legislative committee will review the program’s success at that time and determine if it should be expanded statewide.
The passage gives the university’s purchasing office a chance to work with the Small Business Development Council and others to educate and recruit small businesses to get certified to receive grants, programs, projects and more.
Jacobs-Jones said 106 vendors are working toward having a designation so far and called the opportunity exciting.
Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said the board supports working with local businesses to fill the university’s needs.
“I believe the work that you’re doing is really important, not just to Marshall in helping bring in new suppliers, but for the (community),” he said. “Marshall is probably the biggest customer for any of these small businesses. So hopefully as we continue to support that program, we can get more of our business going to local and small businesses in the area locally to drive economic development.”
Jacobs-Jones said director of the Small Business Development Council, Steve Johnson, said a contract with Marshall was a “gamechanger” for his family’s small photography business years ago and they want to get back to that.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced a search is underway for the newly created position of vice president of workforce and economic development. The role will work closely with the president’s cabinet and provost to develop in-demand programs to advance economic development throughout West Virginia.
The development could help train students in jobs that could keep them in West Virginia, a goal Smith has said he holds near his heart.
The person hired for the position will bring leadership and coordination over Robert C. Byrd Institute, the Center for Business and Economic Research, the Alliance for Economic Development in Southern West Virginia and other similar divisions of the university.
“Each of these high impact-assets are in existence today, but they’re operating in separate corners of the university,” he said.
More information on both subjects are expected at a later date.