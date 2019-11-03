HUNTINGTON — Whether it be for a trophy or to meet a personal goal, hundreds of runners trekked to Huntington from across the country this weekend to participate in Marshall University’s annual marathon.
Now in its 16th year, the St. Mary’s Medical Center Marshall University Marathon weaves through the streets of Huntington, starting at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, down to West 14th Street and through Ritter Park before returning to the stadium, with a stop to drop roses off at the Memorial Fountain to honor lives lost in the 1970 Marshall football plane crash.
At the end of the race, runners entered the stadium, trekking to the south end of the football field before returning to the north end zone, carrying footballs as they weaved through 75 flags representing the lives lost in the 1970 crash.
Kathleen Smith, the race director, said the race grew this year and included over 1,700 runners from 44 states. Smith said her favorite part of the race was everyone else’s — the end. Participants’ loved ones stand at the finish line, waiting to congratulate the runners, some of them masters and some of them pushing themselves to complete a goal.
“That’s by far my favorite part,” she said. “The people who are running personal records, or running a distance they’ve never run before, or any people come up to me and they say thanks. I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything. You put in the hard work.’ Oh, by far the coolest is the finish.”
For examples of runners meeting their goals, Daniel Chaplin, a 29-year-old from Homewood, Alabama, is attempting to be the first runner living with Down syndrome to complete half-marathons in all 50 states. On Sunday he completed No. 23.
Just a week after retiring after three decades with the Huntington Police Department, former police Capt. Rocky Johnson completed the half-marathon.
Mieczyslaw “Matt” Swiatkowski won the marathon with a time of 2:36:10, nearly five minutes ahead of Donald Alexander, 2:40:42, and Jonathan Neal, 2:45:07.
A procession of Huntington Police Department motorcycles blaring sirens interrupted the half-marathoners as Swiatkowski, of Orland Park, Illinois, entered the stadium and rounded the field with football in hand before crossing the finish line at full speed, nearly five minutes ahead of the pack.
After some pats on the back, he headed to the orthopedic tent for a little rest and massaging.
“It was pretty good. … Right around mile 16, I started cramping up a little, so I slowed it down a little. I kept in preservation mode,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how far ahead I was, and I didn’t want to start thinking about it too much. I didn’t want to get comfortable because then people would get caught up to me.”
Swiatkowski said Sunday’s weather and the atmosphere of the marathon — including getting to carry a football across the finish line — made it a great event.
Half-marathon top honors went to Matthew Leonard, 1:14:51, followed by Caleb Keller, 1:16:34, and Anthony Jaime, 1:16:48. In the HIMG 5K, Nathan Hauke, 19:18, took first place, followed by Robert Mayer, 19:26, and Henry Swartz, 20:39.
For the women, Jackie Kapeluck took top honors in the marathon with a time of 2:45:11, followed by Aubrey Lemine, 2:45:20. Heather Cleary, 1:25:40, won the half-marathon, with Kristie Kachler, 1:25:17, coming in behind her. Kelsie Smoot, 24:11, had the best 5K time, followed by Hannah Dengler, 24:18.