HUNTINGTON — West Virginia University's chief budget officer has been hired as the next chief financial officer for Marshall University.
An email sent Tuesday to university stakeholders by Marshall President Brad D. Smith said Matt Tidd’s appointment will become effective Nov. 7.
Tidd’s replaces Mark Robinson, who informed the university of his decision to retire by the end of 2022, Smith previously said. Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, announced in August it had appointed Robinson as its new CFO, effective Oct. 1.
There, Robinson joins former Marshall University provost and now Lamar University President Jaime Taylor and former Marshall associate athletic director Jeff O’Malley, who is now serving as Lamar’s athletic director.
Smith said Tidd's hiring comes after a national search.
Marshall’s chief financial officer provides leadership to multiple offices and services in the Finance Department ranging from managing the budget down to student financial aid.
A job profile released by the university said the chief financial officer is responsible for the overall financial strength and stability of the university. The position holder also has a strategic role in the university's management and must have an understanding of the changing landscape in higher education.
As chief university budget officer at WVU, Tidd helped implement a new budgeting system and led other projects involving the financial aspects of the university and its regional campuses. Tidd also implemented a five-year planning model while helping guide the transition to more incentive-based budgeting approaches.
“These experiences are critical as we navigate our next chapters at Marshall University. An agile and enterprising leader, Matt will be a significant and important addition to Marshall's Administration,” Smith wrote.
After graduating from WVU with undergraduate and graduate degrees, Tidd, a licensed certified public accountant, worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Marriott International. He joined WVU in 2017.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
