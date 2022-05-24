Enslow Park residents Ronnie Archer, right, and Michaela Marshall search through the bins of clothing items as the Marshall Thrift Store opens its doors to people affected by the recent flood on Monday in Huntington.
Enslow Park resident Laura Schaffer looks through different pairs of shoes on the rack as the Marshall Thrift Store opens its doors to people affected by the recent flood on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Huntington.
Volunteers Isabella White, right, and Mayzie Langford help organize clothing items together as the Marshall Thrift Store opens its doors to people affected by the recent flood on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Victims of recent flooding in Huntington and Cabell County trekked to the Marshall Thrift Store on Monday to replace unsalvageable items.
The store, on Hal Greer Boulevard near campus, is typically open only to students, but the university’s sustainability program decided to hold Monday’s event to help those who suffered loss in the May 6 flooding.
Several volunteers helped prepare for the event, sorting through more than 60 bins of donated goods, since students who often help with that task are not on campus because of summer break.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
