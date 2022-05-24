The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Victims of recent flooding in Huntington and Cabell County trekked to the Marshall Thrift Store on Monday to replace unsalvageable items.

The store, on Hal Greer Boulevard near campus, is typically open only to students, but the university’s sustainability program decided to hold Monday’s event to help those who suffered loss in the May 6 flooding.

Several volunteers helped prepare for the event, sorting through more than 60 bins of donated goods, since students who often help with that task are not on campus because of summer break.

