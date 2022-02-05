CHARLESTON — As Marshall University continues to navigate the world of the COVID-19 pandemic, its president said for every dollar the state invests in it, it affects the state economy 12-fold.
Shortly after the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee pushed forward Thursday a bill that would change to performance-based funding for higher education situations in the state, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith gave a budget presentation, highlighting how the state funding is being used currently and the university’s future hope under its new president.
Smith, who gave Thursday’s presentation via video chat because he is COVID-19 positive, said state appropriations account for about 20% of Marshall’s revenue.
“I’m also pleased to tell you for every dollar the state’s given Marshall, we in turn turned it into $4 in revenue and a $12 impact in the state economy,” Smith said.
Smith said he has big visions for the future of Marshall, which he said will play an important part in helping to advance the next chapter for the state.
Pre-COVID-19, Marshall had a revenue flow of $281.8 million. Roughly 68% of Marshall’s revenue flow came from operating revenue made from tuition and fees, research grants and auxiliary services. The remaining third comes from state appropriations, federal programs and incomes on gifts received.
In the last fiscal year, Marshall saw $320 million in revenue, much of the increase being created by federal pandemic relief funds. However, 62% came from operating costs. While in 2019, 30% of Marshall’s funding came from tuition and fees, the number dropped to 24% in the past year. The decrease was offset with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) money, grants and contracts.
Smith said Marshall’s tuition and fees account for 24% of the university’s revenue, but it also remains roughly 5% less expensive than 63 other universities in the Mid-Atlantic part of the United States, which is important to serve the demographic it does for students.
Smith said in 2021, 6% of Marshall’s income was from COVID-19 relief CARES grants.
“It was significant and necessary. It kept the campus open. It kept our students safe,” he said.
The school received nearly $54 million in 2021, with $22 million going back to students through refund and tuition grants. The rest went to make the campus safe and to make the shift to online education. A slide prepared for the presentation said as of the end of 2021, the school had a balance of $5.3 million. It plans on $4.4 million going back to students and $927,000 being used for health and safety on campus.
Marshall’s expenses increased between pre-COVID 2019 and the last fiscal year as well. In 2019, the school had $288.7 million in expenses, but in 2021 it was $303.4 million.
Staffing accounts for about 60% of Marshall’s operating expenses. Marshall University runs about 7% vacant with staffing, but the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has just a handful of open positions.
Smith says the future of universities is not guaranteed, but Marshall’s remains bright.
He said 90% of all the world’s data was created in the past 24 months. He added that 52% of companies that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are no longer there because they no longer exist as data and society evolve. Higher learning is not immune, he said.
“These technologies are introducing low-cost alternatives and unbundling, and it’s leading individuals to predict — like Dr. Clay Christensen from Harvard — that as many as 50% of our colleges and universities will close or go bankrupt in the next 10 years,” he said.
He said because of the evolution, students have shifted how they want to learn and they want to have flexible, asynchronous options.
“That means we as a university and we as higher education have to adapt and evolve,” he said.
Smith doesn’t see Marshall’s role changing in the near future, but how the role is delivered will change significantly, he said. The school needs to teach in-demand knowledge through on-demand access and in a distinctive way. The programs should be market-driven, future-focused and more hands-on, he said.
He referred to Marshall’s vision statement, which is to inspire learning and creativity that ignites the mind, which he believes is the right vision for the future. He said Marshall accelerates individual success.
“How we bring that vision to life is we are a prosperity platform, a platform that accelerates individual success, innovative ideas and economic impact,” he said. “When you look up the definition of prosperity, it says that it’s a state of flourishing and thriving and good fortune, but it’s a self-defined term. It’s not a one size fits all — all of us know what prosperity feels like to us.”
He noted the Center for Business Innovation is on pace for a fall 2024 opening and it will act as an anchor tenant to a two-block area in downtown Huntington on 4th Avenue, bringing Huntington and the campus closer together.
He added that Marshall University is also “bringing a new level of energy” with its athletics department’s move to the Sun Belt Conference. He said the conference will help the school align with like-minded universities with similar goals.
“It will also give us a return to some old competitive rivalries, which will fire up our fan base,” he said. “That’ll bring more media rights and revenue as well.”
In listing the university’s hopes for improvements in its other areas of interest, Smith said it wants to invest in programs like a Center for Infrastructure Cybersecurity with West Virginia University; nursing programs with Glenville State College; aviation battery research; Robert C. Byrd Institute Advanced Manufacturing Centers; Marshall’s Collegiate Autism Program; road improvement and campus safety; internships and co-ops; and small-business contractor/supplier certification.
Smith noted there was legislation impacting its budget. A 5% state employee wage increase will affect Marshall by $3 million.
As the state Legislature looks for a performance-based formula funding model, Smith said he would approve of the bill.