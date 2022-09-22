The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith addresses the crowd after being sworn in as the 38th president of Marshall University on Friday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — During his investiture last week, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith committed to eliminating student debt for those who graduate over the next decade.

Federal data shows four-year universities charge an average of $17,000 in yearly tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from three decades ago, The Associated Press reported. While many institutions offer scholarships and federal grants to help cover the costs, the average student debt owed per borrower is $29,000, according to the Federal Reserve.

