HUNTINGTON — “The Wars Within, The Wars Without,” a Marshall University program designed to help local veterans reflect on their experiences, will host discussion groups this semester.
The groups, led by veterans, will read texts about ancient and modern war, and together will reflect on what veterans have been through. The discussion groups are designed for any veterans or anyone in active duty, military reserves or guard units.
“The discussion groups themselves are designed for veterans just to give them a safe space to talk to each other,” said Robin Riner, a Marshall anthropology professor.
The discussion groups will start Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Vandalia Crowd House above Backyard Pizza and Rawbar on 3rd Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington. There will also be discussions on March 5 and 19 at the Huntington Vet Center, catered by Nomada Bakery.
The reading discussion was inspired by classes taught by Riner and Christina Franzen, a classics professor at Marshall, that include texts where veterans come and read to students.
“We teach a lot of texts about ancient war and we’ve had a couple of veterans in our courses. And the veterans really liked the texts and got a lot out of them,” Riner said. “And so we thought, ‘Why not expand this?’”
The program is funded by a state grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council and supported by Marshall’s Center for Teaching and Learning, Office of Academic Affairs, College of Liberal Arts and departments of Humanities and Sociology and Anthropology.
“The Wars Within, The Wars Without” has also allowed veterans of different generations to connect.
“One thing that I don’t know that we anticipated initially, but that’s been really wonderful, is to bring multi-generation veterans together,” Riner said. “I think it’s hard, for instance, (for) Vietnam veterans to feel like they have anything in common with veterans of, you know, OEF (Operation Enduring Freedom) or OIF (Operation Iraqi Freedom) or the current conflicts. And so now that we’ve seen them sort of interact together through this program — for them to realize like ‘No, we do share experiences, and we have a lot to learn from each other.’ That’s been really great.”
Riner said the discussion group originally planned to start in fall 2020 but was delayed because of COVID-19. She said Saturday’s meeting is designed to have around 15 to 20 participants to create a fruitful discussion.
To include the community, the program is offering public lectures from veterans. Brian Power, an Air Force veteran, will be speaking in April.
Veterans can register at www.marshall.edu/warswithin. Reading materials will be provided upon registration.