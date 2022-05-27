HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has reinstated its mask mandate just two months after lifting it.
The change came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Cabell County’s COVID-19 infection risk level to high to represent a higher infection rate throughout the county. After requiring masks for about two years, Marshall University had lifted its mask mandate in late March.
The COVID-19 community level map is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps are needed to curb COVID-19 outbreaks using the latest data. Communities can be ranked at low, medium or high risk for the severe illness. It is updated each Thursday.
While masks are required at the Huntington campus, masks are optional for Marshall University’s South Charleston campus in Kanawha County, which held a medium infection rate this week.
Cabell County had 123 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 138 cases reported May 20.
Statewide, there were 648 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as active cases increased to 2,377. That’s 121 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,945 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including three deaths reported Friday. Among the new deaths were a 69-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 62-year-old man from Mason County.
More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 146 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including six children. That’s three more people hospitalized than were reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 26 patients were in intensive care units — including two children — and 11 patients were receiving care on ventilators, including one child.
Nearly 44% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 36% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 35% unvaccinated for those in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (35), Berkeley (165), Boone (24), Braxton (5), Brooke (28), Cabell (123), Calhoun (2), Clay (5), Doddridge (7), Fayette (51), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (16), Hancock (38), Hardy (10), Harrison (144), Jackson (11), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (221), Lewis (19), Lincoln (22), Logan (49), Marion (109), Marshall (62), Mason (42), McDowell (16), Mercer (76), Mineral (37), Mingo (32), Monongalia (123), Monroe (20), Morgan (14), Nicholas (30), Ohio (81), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (134), Randolph (40), Ritchie (3), Roane (18), Summers (14), Taylor (24), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (21), Wayne (24), Webster (2), Wetzel (10), Wirt (5), Wood (46) and Wyoming (30).