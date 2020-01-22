HUNTINGTON — The winning designs for Marshall University’s Black History Month fourth annual poster competition were announced Tuesday, reflecting the theme “African Americans and the Vote.”
The winning poster in the Marshall University student competition was created by Kelly Cattler, a Bachelor of Fine Arts major with an emphasis in graphic design. Her poster was unveiled during a presentation at the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Cattler’s winning design will be displayed around campus in honor of Black History Month in February and entered into the Marshall University archives. The design features a hand casting a vote inside a ballot box with the message of “We rise.” In the background is a black man emblazoned with the American flag.
Her design was selected by a judging committee based on the criteria of response to the theme, the capacity for the poster to improve race relations and the poster’s ability to preserve Black History Month, said Professor Sandra Reed with the School of Art and Design.
“In selecting this particular work, the committee considered its reception on the university campus, and the belief that as well as scoring high in the three criteria, that it will speak to other college students,” Reed said. “Kelly researched the history of black voting and individuals who were active in the process of designing her poster.”
Cattler said she was inspired to make the poster after coming across an influential photograph of a black man with his face painted with the American flag.
“I just thought this would be kind of like a throwback and a new and interesting way to represent that,” she said.
In addition to going to school full time, Cattler is a wife and mother of two. She said her design is meant to set a good example for her children and instill in them their rights to vote.
In addition to Cattler, five Cabell County students were named as winners in the kindergarten through 12th-grade categories.
In the elementary school category, fifth-grader Addison Dean, of Southside Elementary School, was named as the first-place winner.
For the middle school category, there was a tie between sixth-grader Harper Armentrout and eighth-grader Athena Teasley, both of Barboursville Middle School.
In the high school category, there was a tie between ninth-graders Noah M. Ziegler Jr. and Madison Shuler, both of Huntington High School.
“I thought there was a notable range of variety of tone. Some of them were kind of playful and kind of really uplifting,” Reed said.
Each winning student received a prize of $100 and their teachers received a prize of $50.
Also during Tuesday’s presentation, {span}Burnis R. Morris, d{span}irector of the {span}Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, announced several events in honor of Black History Month in February. {span}Vice Adm. Dr. Jerome M. Adams, surgeon general of the United States, and Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, chairwoman of the history department at Harvard University,{/span}{span} {/span}{span}will each headline one of more than a dozen events scheduled next month, Morris said.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}Higginbotham is set to hold a discussion at 4 p.m. {span}{span}{span}{span}Feb. 6{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span} in the Shawkey Dining Room of the university’s Memorial Student Center. Adams will give a discussion {span}at 4 p.m. {span}{span}{span}{span}{span}Feb. 13{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span} at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}